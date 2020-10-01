59 more COVID-19 recoveries reported among police personnel

(Eagle News)–The Philippine National Police has reported additional 59 recoveries among police personnel.

With the additional recoveries, the PNP said the total rose to 4843.

Forty additional COVID-19 cases pushed the total to 6030, however.

Of these, 1170 were active.

No additional deaths were reported, which means the death toll remains at 17.

The police are among the country’s frontliners amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as they man quarantine checkpoints and enforce law and order.

PNP Chief Camilo Cascolan has said policemen on modified enhanced community quarantine and enhanced community quarantine duty are entitled to COVID-19 hazard pay.