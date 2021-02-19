56 more police personnel recover from COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Fifty-six more police personnel have recovered from COVID-19.

The Philippine National Police said the additional recoveries pushed the PNP COVID-19 recovery tally to 10493.

Thirty-seven additional COVID-19 cases also pushed the PNP COVID-19 total to 10940.

Of these, 416 were active.

No additional deaths were reported, which means the PNP COVID-19 death toll remains at 31.

The government is eyeing COVID-19 vaccination of 50 to 60 percent of the population to achieve herd immunity.

Herd immunity takes place when most of the population is immune to an infectious disease, providing indirect protection to the rest.

Uniformed personnel, including policemen, are among the priorities in a COVID-19 vaccination program slated to start this year.