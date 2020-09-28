56 more COVID-19 recoveries reported among police personnel

(Eagle News)–The Philippine National Police has reported 56 additional COVID-19 recoveries among police personnel.

The PNP said with the additional recoveries, the total number of recoveries among the police rose to 4556.

Forty-six additional COVID-19 cases brought the total to 5751.

Of these, 1178 were active.

No additional deaths were reported, which means the death toll remains at 17.

The police are among the country’s frontliners, as they continue to man quarantine checkpoints and implement peace and order.

PNP Chief Camilo Cascolan said policemen on modified enhanced community quarantine and enhanced community quarantine duty are entitled to COVID-19 hazard pay.

Earlier, the PNP inked an agreement with the Makati Medical Center to ensure the health of policemen amid the COVID-19 pandemic.