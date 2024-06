(Eagle News)–Fifty-three volcanic earthquakes were monitored at Kanlaon in the last 24 hours.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said sulfur dioxide flux was pegged at 4113 tons per day.

A plume 2000 meters high was also monitored.

PHIVOLCS reiterated the ban on the entry into the four-kilometer permanent danger zone and advised pilots against flying close to the summit.

The volcano remains under Alert Level 2.