522 test positive for COVID-19 in ongoing mass testing of rail line personnel

(Eagle News) — Over 500 have so far tested positive in the ongoing mass testing of rail line employees, Department of Transportation data showed.

According to the DOTr, as of 5 p.m. of April 6, 131 of the 860 MRT-3 personnel who underwent swab tests tested positive for COVID-19.

In the Philippine National Railways, 131 of the 1,013 personnel who were tested were found to have the virus.

The remaining of the total 1,729 PNR employees will be tested.

Meanwhile, of the 571 LRT-2 employees tested, 143 personnel were found to be positive for COVID-19.

The rail operator said more personnel from its 1,277 total workforce will still have to undergo swab tests.

The mass testing of rail line employees is still ongoing.

Transportation Secretary Art Tugade had ordered the mass testing to ensure the safety of the riding public.

Because of the mass testing, rail line operations are so far limited.

The DOTr, however, has deployed buses to assist affected commuters.

MRT-3 commuters affected by the limited operations, for instance, are being served by augmenting buses running on the EDSA Carousel route.

Displaced passengers of the LRT-2, on the other hand, are being accommodated by bus routes 9 and 10.

Affected passengers of the LRT-1 are being served by buses on route 17 (Monumento-EDSA).