50 more police personnel recover from COVID-19

(Eagle News)–Fifty more police personnel have recovered from COVID-19.

The Philippine National Police said with the additional recoveries, the total number of police personnel who recovered from tbe disease rose to 5900 as of Thursday night.

Seventy-one more COVID-19 cases, however, pushed the total to 6586.

Of these, 666 were active.

No additional death has been reported, which means the death toll remained at 20.

The police continue to man quarantine checkpoints and enforce laws amid the COVID-19 pandemic, making them one of the country’s frontliners.

The PNP has instituted measures to ensure their protection, including inking a pact with the Makati Medical Center.

PNP Chief Camilo Cascolan has also said all policemen on duty during the modified enhanced community quarantine and the enhanced community quarantine are entitled to COVID-19 hazard pay.