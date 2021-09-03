50 Filipinos repatriated in first DFA-chartered flight from Laos this year

(Eagle News) — Fifty Filipinos were repatriated from Laos on Wednesday, Sept. 1.

In a statement, the Department of Foreign Affairs said the Filipinos included seven children, one pregnant woman, a pet dog and the cremated remains of a Filipino who passed away in Laos last July.

The 50 passengers joined 92 Filipinos from Myanmar and Cambodia in the sweeper flight organized by the DFA, Myanmar National Airlines flight UB-9905.

The department said all passengers were given tote bags containing face masks, a face shield, hand sanitizer, snacks and coloring books and crayons for the children.

A one-time financial assistance of US$ 200 was also given to each adult passenger.

Thirteen out of the 50 repatriates from Laos were also given food and lodging by the embassy prior to the flight.

According to the department, this is the first repatriation from Laos in 2021, and the second since 2020 mounted by the embassy.

A total of 95 overseas Filipinos from Laos have been repatriated by the embassy since the pandemic began in 2020.