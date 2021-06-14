5.9-magnitude quake jolts parts of Mindanao

(Eagle News) — A 5.9-magnitude earthquake was felt in parts of Mindanao on Monday night, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

According to PHIVOLCS, the earthquake hit at 10:38 p.m.

It had its epicenter nine kilometers northwest of Kadingilan, Bukidnon and a depth of eight kilometers.

The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:

Reported Intensities:

Intensity V- Kadingilan, Bukidnon

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity III – Cagayan De Oro City and Gingoog City, Misamis Oriental; Kidapawan City

Intensity II – Koronadal City, South Cotabato

Damage to property and aftershocks were expected.