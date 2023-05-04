5.8-magnitude earthquake strikes Maconacon, Isabela

(Eagle News) — A 5.8-magnitude earthquake struck Isabela on Thursday, May 4.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake hit at 8:49 a.m.

The epicenter was 15 kilometers northeast of Maconacon.

The depth of focus was 42 kilometers.

The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:

Intensities

Intensity V – Penablanca, Enrile, and Tuguegarao City, Cagayan

Intensity IV – City of Batac, Ilocos Norte

Intensity II – Pasuquin, Bacarra, and City of Laoag, Ilocos Norte

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity V – Penablanca, Cagayan

Intensity IV – Gonzaga, Cagayan

Intensity III – Ilagan, Isabela

Intensity II – Casiguran, Aurora; Pasuquin, Laoag City, Batac, Ilocos Norte; Vigan City, Ilocos Sur; Santiago City, Isabela; Tabuk, Kalinga; Madella, Quirino

Intensity I – Bangued, Abra; Diapaculao, Baler, Aurora; Narvacan, Ilocos Sur; Bayombong, Nueva Vizcaya



No damage to property was reported but aftershocks are expected.