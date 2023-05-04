5.8-magnitude earthquake strikes Maconacon, Isabela

(Eagle News) — A 5.8-magnitude earthquake struck Isabela on Thursday, May 4.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake hit at 8:49 a.m.
The epicenter was 15 kilometers northeast of Maconacon.
The depth of focus was 42 kilometers.
The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:
Intensities
Intensity V – Penablanca, Enrile, and Tuguegarao City, Cagayan
Intensity IV – City of Batac, Ilocos Norte
Intensity II – Pasuquin, Bacarra, and City of Laoag, Ilocos Norte
Instrumental Intensities:
Intensity V – Penablanca, Cagayan
Intensity IV – Gonzaga, Cagayan
Intensity III – Ilagan, Isabela
Intensity II – Casiguran, Aurora; Pasuquin, Laoag City, Batac, Ilocos Norte; Vigan City, Ilocos Sur; Santiago City, Isabela; Tabuk, Kalinga; Madella, Quirino
Intensity I – Bangued, Abra; Diapaculao, Baler, Aurora; Narvacan, Ilocos Sur; Bayombong, Nueva Vizcaya
No damage to property was reported but aftershocks are expected.