5.6-magnitude quake hits Davao Oriental on Sunday morning

(Eagle News) — A 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck Davao Oriental on Sunday, July 26.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake, which hit at 11:12 a.m., had its epicenter 81 kilometers southeast of Manay.
It had a depth of 59 kilometers.
The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:
Reported Intensities:
Intensity III – Manay, Davao Oriental
Intensity II – Davao City
Instrumental Intensities:
Intensity III – Malungon, Sarangani
Intensity II – Alabel, and Kiamba, Sarangani
Intensity I – General Santos City; Koronadal City, and Tupi, South Cotabato
No damage to property was reported, but aftershocks were.