5.6-magnitude quake hits Davao Oriental on Sunday morning

(Eagle News) — A 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck Davao Oriental on Sunday, July 26.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake, which hit at 11:12 a.m., had its epicenter 81 kilometers southeast of Manay.

It had a depth of 59 kilometers.

The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:

Reported Intensities:

Intensity III – Manay, Davao Oriental

Intensity II – Davao City

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity III – Malungon, Sarangani

Intensity II – Alabel, and Kiamba, Sarangani

Intensity I – General Santos City; Koronadal City, and Tupi, South Cotabato

No damage to property was reported, but aftershocks were.