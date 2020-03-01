5.5-magnitude quake hits Leyte

(Eagle News)–A 5.5-magnitude earthquake struck Leyte on Monday, March 2.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake, which struck at 5:19 a.m., had its epicenter 8 kilometers southeast of Leyte.
It had a depth of focus of 9 kilometers.
The following intensities and instrumental intensities were felt and recorded:
Reported Intensities:
Intensity V – Leyte, Kananga, Capoocan, and Pastrana, Leyte; Tacloban City and Ormoc City;
Intensity IV – Palo, Dulag, Babatngon, Alang-alang and Palompon, Leyte; Mandaue City and Cebu City; Naval, Biliran;
Intensity III – Lapu-lapu City; Lawaan, Eastern Samar;
Instrumental Intensities:
Intensity IV – Ormoc City; Naval, Biliran; Borongan City;
Intensity II – Bago City;
Intensity I – Masbate City; Roxas City
Damage to property and aftershocks were recorded.