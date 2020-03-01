5.5-magnitude quake hits Leyte

(Eagle News)–A 5.5-magnitude earthquake struck Leyte on Monday, March 2.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake, which struck at 5:19 a.m., had its epicenter 8 kilometers southeast of Leyte.

It had a depth of focus of 9 kilometers.

The following intensities and instrumental intensities were felt and recorded:

Reported Intensities:

Intensity V – Leyte, Kananga, Capoocan, and Pastrana, Leyte; Tacloban City and Ormoc City;

Intensity IV – Palo, Dulag, Babatngon, Alang-alang and Palompon, Leyte; Mandaue City and Cebu City; Naval, Biliran;

Intensity III – Lapu-lapu City; Lawaan, Eastern Samar;

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity IV – Ormoc City; Naval, Biliran; Borongan City;

Intensity II – Bago City;

Intensity I – Masbate City; Roxas City

Damage to property and aftershocks were recorded.