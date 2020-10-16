UPDATED:5.4-magnitude quake hits Occidental Mindoro

(Eagle News)–A 5.4-magnitude earthquake struck off Occidental Mindoro on Saturday, Oct. 17.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake, which hit at 4:06 a.m., had its epicenter 33 kilometers southwest of Looc.

In its earlier advisory, PHIVOLCS said the earthquake had a magnitude of 5.2.

The quake had a depth of 12 kilometers, PHIVOLCS said.

The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported.

Reported Intensities:

Intensity IV – Abra de Ilog, Occidental Mindoro; Tagaytay City

Intensity III – Mamburao, Occidental Mindoro;Muntinlupa City;Makati City; Quezon City

Intensity II – Marikina City; Malabon City; Meycauayan City, Bulacan; Floridablanca, Pampanga

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity IV – Calatagan, Batangas; Tagaytay City

Intensity III – Talisay, Batangas; Carmona, Cavite; Marilao, Bulacan

Intensity II – Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro; Bacoor City, Cavite; Muntinlupa City; Las Piñas City; Marikina City; Quezon City; Plaridel, Malolos City, Calumpit

and San Rafael, Bulacan;

Intensity I – Mauban, Gumaca, and Lopez, Quezon; Cabanatuan City; Palayan City

No damage to property was expected but aftershocks were.