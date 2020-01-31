5.2-magnitude quake jolts Davao del Sur

(Eagle News)–A 5.2-magnitude earthquake struck Davao del Sur on Friday, Jan. 31.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake, which struck at 7:18 p.m., had its epicenter 25 kilometers northeast of Digos.
It had a depth of focus of 28 kilometers.
The following intensity and instrumental intensities were recorded:
Intensity:
Intensity II – Don Carlos, Bukidnon
Instrumental Intensities:
Intensity IV – Malungon, Sarangani;Koronadal City and Tupi,South Cotabato
Intensity III – Alabel, Sarangani; General Santos City
Intensity II – Kiamba, Sarangani
No damage to property was expected but aftershocks were.