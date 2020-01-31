Agila Pilipinas, Featured News

5.2-magnitude quake jolts Davao del Sur

(Eagle News)–A 5.2-magnitude earthquake struck Davao del Sur on Friday, Jan. 31.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake, which struck at 7:18 p.m., had its epicenter 25 kilometers northeast of Digos.

It had a depth of focus of 28 kilometers.

The following intensity and instrumental intensities were recorded:

Intensity:
Intensity II – Don Carlos, Bukidnon

Instrumental Intensities:
Intensity IV – Malungon, Sarangani;Koronadal City and Tupi,South Cotabato
Intensity III – Alabel, Sarangani; General Santos City
Intensity II – Kiamba, Sarangani

No damage to property was expected but aftershocks were.

