5.1-magnitude quake hits Occidental Mindoro

(Eagle News)–A 5.1-magnitude earthquake struck Occidental Mindoro on Friday, June 5.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake, which struck at 9:37 p.m., had its epicenter 19 kilometers northeast of Calintaan.
The following intensities and instrumental intensities were recorded:
Intensities
Intensity IV – San Jose, Occidental Mindoro
Intensity II – Malay, Aklan
Instrumental Intensities:
Intensity IV – Roxas, and San Jose, Occidental Mindoro
Intensity III – Malay, Aklan
Intensity II – Malinao, Aklan; Pandan, and Sebaste, Antique
Intensity I – Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro; Culasi, Antique; Lopez, and Mauban, Quezon
No damage to property was recorded but aftershocks were.