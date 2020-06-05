5.1-magnitude quake hits Occidental Mindoro

(Eagle News)–A 5.1-magnitude earthquake struck Occidental Mindoro on Friday, June 5.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake, which struck at 9:37 p.m., had its epicenter 19 kilometers northeast of Calintaan.

The following intensities and instrumental intensities were recorded:

Intensities

Intensity IV – San Jose, Occidental Mindoro

Intensity II – Malay, Aklan

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity IV – Roxas, and San Jose, Occidental Mindoro

Intensity III – Malay, Aklan

Intensity II – Malinao, Aklan; Pandan, and Sebaste, Antique

Intensity I – Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro; Culasi, Antique; Lopez, and Mauban, Quezon

No damage to property was recorded but aftershocks were.