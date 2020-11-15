5.0-magnitude quake jolts Masbate

(Eagle News)–A 5.0-magnitude earthquake struck Masbate on Sunday, Nov. 15.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake, which hit at 2:35 p.m., had its epicenter 18 kilometers southeast of Pio V. Corpuz.
It had a depth of 18 kilometers.
The following intensities and instrumental intensities were recorded:
Intensities:
Intensity IV – Pio V. Corpuz and Cataingan, Masbate; Almagro and Tagapul-an, Samar;
Naval, Maripipi, Kawayan, Almeria, Biliran; Calubian, Leyte; Medellin, Cebu
Intensity III – Villaba and Tabango Leyte; Calbayog City and Catbalogan City, Samar
Intensity II – Tacloban City; Palo, Carigara and Jaro, Leyte; Irosin, Sorsogon
Intensity I – Liloan, Cebu; Mandaue City; Cebu City; Lapu-Lapu City
Instrumental Intensities:
Intensity IV – Naval,Biliran
Intensity III – Catbalogan City, Samar
Intensity II – Ormoc City; Palo, Leyte
Intensity I – Talibon, Bohol; Lapu-Lapu City; Bago City
No damage to property was reported but aftershocks were.