5.0-magnitude quake jolts Masbate

(Eagle News)–A 5.0-magnitude earthquake struck Masbate on Sunday, Nov. 15.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake, which hit at 2:35 p.m., had its epicenter 18 kilometers southeast of Pio V. Corpuz.

It had a depth of 18 kilometers.

The following intensities and instrumental intensities were recorded:

Intensities:

Intensity IV – Pio V. Corpuz and Cataingan, Masbate; Almagro and Tagapul-an, Samar;

Naval, Maripipi, Kawayan, Almeria, Biliran; Calubian, Leyte; Medellin, Cebu

Intensity III – Villaba and Tabango Leyte; Calbayog City and Catbalogan City, Samar

Intensity II – Tacloban City; Palo, Carigara and Jaro, Leyte; Irosin, Sorsogon

Intensity I – Liloan, Cebu; Mandaue City; Cebu City; Lapu-Lapu City

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity IV – Naval,Biliran

Intensity III – Catbalogan City, Samar

Intensity II – Ormoc City; Palo, Leyte

Intensity I – Talibon, Bohol; Lapu-Lapu City; Bago City

No damage to property was reported but aftershocks were.