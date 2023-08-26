5.0-magnitude earthquake strikes off South Cotabato early Saturday, Aug. 26

(Eagle News)–A 5.0-magnitude earthquake struck off South Cotabato early Saturday, Aug. 26.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake hit at 3:13 a.m.
The epicenter was 9 kilometers southwest of Surallah.
The depth of focus was 9 kilometers.
The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:
Intensities
Intensity IV- Surallah, Banga, Tampakan, Tupi, T’Boli, and City of Koronadal, South Cotabato; Maasim, Alabel, Glan, and Malapatan, Sarangani; City of General Santos
Intensity III- Lake Sebu, South Cotabato; Malungon, Sarangani
Intensity II- Maitum, Sarangani
Instrumental Intensities:
Intensity V- Lake Sebu, South Cotabato
Intensity IV – Tupi, Banga, Polomolok, Surallah, and Santo Ñino, South Cotabato; City of General Santos; Kiamba and Maasim, Sarangani
Intensity III- Alabel, Malungon, Malapatan, and Maitum, Sarangani
Intensity II- Isulan and Columbio, Sultan Kudarat; Tantangan and Norala, South Cotabato; Don Marcelino, Davao Occidental
Intensity I- Lebak and President Quirino, Sultan Kudarat
Damage to property and aftershocks were expected.