5.0-magnitude earthquake hits Eastern Samar

(Eagle News)–A 5.0-magnitude earthquake struck Eastern Samar early Sunday, Feb. 25.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake hit at 2:47 a.m.

Its epicenter was 12 kilometers southwest of Jipapad.

The depth of focus was 37 kilometers.

The following instrumental intensities were reported:

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity II – Villareal, Samar; Dulag, Leyte; Mapanas, Northern Samar

Intensity I – Basey, Samar

No damage to property was reported but aftershocks were expected.