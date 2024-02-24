5.0-magnitude earthquake hits Eastern Samar

(Eagle News)–A 5.0-magnitude earthquake struck Eastern Samar early Sunday, Feb. 25.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake hit at 2:47 a.m.
Its epicenter was 12 kilometers southwest of Jipapad.
The depth of focus was 37 kilometers.
The following instrumental intensities were reported:
Intensity II – Villareal, Samar; Dulag, Leyte; Mapanas, Northern Samar
Intensity I – Basey, Samar
No damage to property was reported but aftershocks were expected.