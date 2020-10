5.0-magnitude earthquake jolts Batangas; Intensity IV felt in Mabini, Tagaytay, other areas

(Eagle News) — A 5.0-magnitude earthquake hit Batangas on Thursday, Oct. 29.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake struck at 1:25 p.m.

It had its epicenter 9 kilometers southwest of Mabini, and a depth of two kilometers.

It was tectonic in origin.

The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:

Intensity IV- Mabini, San Luis, Lemery, Rosario, Agoncillo, Calatagan, Balayan, Bauan, Sta. Teresita, Batangas; Tagaytay City, Alfonso & Amadeo, Cavite

Intensity III- Batangas City; Malvar, Talisay, Tanauan, Alitagtag Batangas; San Pablo, Laguna

Intensity II- Quezon City; Mandaluyong City; Navotas City; Majayjay, Laguna; Dolores, Quezon

Intensity I- Malabon City; Pasay City; Talisay, Batangas; Sta. Cruz, Laguna

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity IV- Calatagan, Batangas; Tagaytay City

Intensity II- Muntinlupa City; Dolores, Quezon

Intensity I- Quezon City; Carmona and Bacoor City, Cavite; Mauban, Quezon; Talisay, Batangas

No damage to property was recorded but aftershocks were.