497 Filipinos on board Diamond Princess to be repatriated on Sunday

(Eagle News)–Almost 500 Filipinos on board the Japan cruise ship that was quarantined off Yokohama in Japan will be repatriated on Sunday, Feb. 23.

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said in a statement that 497 Filipinos from the Diamond Princess were expected to be flown in to the Clark International Airport through two chartered flights from the Haneda Airport as their 14-day quarantine for the novel coronavirus ends.

He said they would be transferred to the Athlete’s Village in New Clark City to undergo another 14-day quarantine.

Should any manifest symptoms, Panelo said they he or she would be brought to the nearest hospital.

“The Office of the President also assures the public that all precautionary measures and safety protocols are in place for the seamless repatriation of our countrymen from Japan,” Panelo said.

There are 538 Filipinos on board the ship, which was quarantined after one of its passengers who went on a bus tour in Kyushu tested positive for the COVID-19.

Of this, 41 tested positive for the virus.