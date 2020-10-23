49 more police personnel recover from COVID-19

(Eagle News)–Forty-nine more police personnel have recovered from COVID-19.

The Philippine National Police said with the additional recoveries, the PNP COVID-19 tally rose to 6318 as of Friday night.

Twenty-eight more COVID-19 cases, however, pushed the tally to 6955.

Of these, 615 were active.

The death toll remained at 22 as there were no additional deaths reported.

The police continue to man quarantine checkpoints and enforce laws amid the COVID-19 pandemic, making them one of the country’s frontliners.

The PNP has vowed to take care of its personnel, and inked an agreement with the Makati Medical Center.

PNP Chief Camilo Cascolan has also said policemen on modified enhanced community quarantine and enhanced community quarantine were entitled to COVID-19 hazard pay.