483 more Filipinos abroad test positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Over 400 more overseas Filipinos have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to recently-released Department of Foreign Affairs data, the additional 483 COVID-19 cases pushed the COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad to 17,064.

“To date, the total number of countries and territories with confirmed cases among Filipinos abroad remains at 91,” the department said.

Seven additional recoveries also pushed the recovery tally to 10,077, while seven more deaths led to an increase in the total deaths of Filipinos outside the country due to COVID-19.

According to the DFA data, the Middle East and Africa are still the regions with the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries, and deaths among Filipinos abroad, at 9529, 4963, and 685.

The Americas have the least COVID-19 cases and recoveries, at 915 and 603, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region has the least COVID-19 deaths among Filipinos abroad, at 24.