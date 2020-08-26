47 more Filipinos abroad recover from COVID-19

(Eagle News)–Forty-seven more Filipinos abroad have recovered from COVID-19, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

According to the DFA, the recoveries came from Asia and the Pacific, and Europe, bringing the total to 6,076.

COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos have reached 10,035 as of Aug. 26, the DFA said, with the additional seven cases from the Middle East.

No additional death has been reported, which means the tally remains at 742.

The Middle East and Africa still reported the most number of deaths, with 461, followed by the Americas at 178.

Europe has had 95 deaths so far, while the Asia Pacific region has had eight.

“To date, the Middle East remains to be the region with the most number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, recoveries, under treatment, and fatalities among our nationals. Asia and the Pacific, meanwhile, has recorded the least numbers in all categories compared to other geographic regions, except in the total number of recoveries where the Americas ranks lowest with only 454 recoveries,” the DFA said.

The DFA has said it is continuing with its repatriation efforts amid the COVID-19 pandemic.