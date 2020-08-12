46 Immigration bureau personnel test positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News)–Forty-six Bureau of Immigration personnel have tested positive for COVID-19.

Immigration chief Jaime Morente said of the 46, nine have recovered while 37 are still housed in government-accredited quarantine facilities.

One, he said, was at present recovering in a hospital.

“The good news is that, so far, none of our employees have succumbed to the virus,” Morente said, noting that they were “doing our best in seeing to it that health protocols aimed at preventing the spread of the virus are strictly observed in our offices and workplaces.”

Morente said that half of those who contracted the virus were assigned at the bureau main office in Intramuros, Manila.

The rest were stationed in other places such as the international airports in Pasay and Cebu, and the bureau’s satellite and extension offices in Metro Manila, and other places.

The bureau has 93 suspected COVID-19 cases among its workers but he said half were already cleared and were found negative for the virus after their home quarantine.

“We are one of the few government agencies whose personnel render frontline services, not only in our offices, but in the ports of entry as well,” he said.

“It is unavoidable that some of our employees do come in contact or are exposed to persons who are carriers of this virus,” he added.