45 more police personnel recover from COVID-19

(Eagle News)–The Philippine National Police has reported 45 additional COVID-19 recoveries.

The PNP said with the new recoveries, the recovery total rose to 7338.

Twenty-four additional COVID-19 cases, however, pushed the PNP COVID-19 total to 7758.

Of these, 395 were active.

One new death was reported, pushing the death toll to 25.

The PNP has vowed to ensure the protection of its personnel, who remain among the country’s frontliners.

It has inked an agreement with the Makati Medical Center for medical services.