43 more police personnel recover from COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Forty-three more police personnel have recovered from COVID-19.

The Philippine National Police said with the additional recoveries, the total PNP COVID-19 recoveries rose to 8781.

Thirty-four additional cases, however, pushed the PNP COVID-19 tally to 9145.

Of these, 335 were active.

No additional death was reported, which means the death toll remains at 28.

The government has said it was eyeing vaccination of 50 to 60 percent of the population to achieve herd immunity against COVID-19.

Among those to be prioritized are uniformed personnel, including policemen.

Policemen are among the country’s frontliners amid the COVID-19 pandemic.