42 victims of “lambanog” poisoning in Rizal, Laguna still under observation in hospital

(Eagle News)–The 42 people who were reportedly poisoned after drinking lambanog in Rizal, Laguna are still under observation in the hospital.

Based on a report from Philippine General Hospital spokesperson Jonas del Rosario, of the 42, 17 are in the emergency room.

Of this number, two are in critical condition (red zone),14 need immediate medical attention (yellow zone), and one was classified as non-urgent (green zone).

Of the 42, 24 are in the ward while one was in the intensive care unit and was undergoing dialysis.

Earlier, three patients were discharged on Dec. 25.

Those who were rushed to the hospital were aged 13 to 75.

Rizal has already declared a state of emergency, with the Laguna government banning the sale of lambanog, a coconut-based drink. Moira Encina