42 more police personnel recover from COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Forty-two more police personnel have recovered from COVID-19.

The Philippine National Police said the additional recoveries pushed the PNP COVID-19 recovery total to 9618.

Thirty-four additional cases brought the PNP COVID-19 total to 10253.

Of these, 606 were active.

No additional death was reported, which means the COVID-19 death toll among police personnel remains at 29.

The government has said uniformed personnel, including the police, were among the priorities in a COVID-19 nationwide vaccination program.

The program is slated to start this year, with the Food and Drug Administration issuing emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines so far.

The government said the goal was to inoculate 50 to 60 percent of the population to achieve herd immunity.

Herd immunity takes place when most of the population is immune to an infectious disease, giving indirect protection to the rest.