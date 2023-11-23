42 more OFWs from Israel arrive in PHL

(Eagle News)–Another batch of Overseas Filipino Workers from Israel arrived in the country on Thursday, Nov. 23.

Department of Migrant Workers officer-in-charge Hans Leo Cacdac said of the 42 who arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), 30 were hotel workers and 12 were caregivers.

Cacdac and Department of Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega welcomed the group upon their arrival.

The OFWs also received assistance from the government.

“Aside from the financial assistance from the DMW, each OFW returnee also received PHP50,000 financial assistance from OWWA (Overseas Workers Welfare Administration), PHP20,000 livelihood assistance from the DSWD (Department of Social Welfare and Development), and PHP5,000 from TESDA (Technical Education and Skills Development Authority),” the DMW said in a Facebook post.

This is the ninth batch of OFW repatriates from Israel so far.

As of Nov. 23, a total of 299 OFWs have been repatriated by the government from the country.