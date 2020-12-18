42 more Filipinos abroad recover from COVID-19

(Eagle News) –Forty-two more Filipinos abroad have recovered from COVID-19.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said with the additional recoveries, the COVID-19 recovery total among overseas Filipinos rose to 8113.

Forty-seven additional cases, however, pushed the total to 12,577.

“To date, the total number of countries and territories with confirmed cases of affected Filipinos is now at 83, upon confirmation of new cases and recoveries in one country in the Middle East and Africa,” the DFA said.

According to the department, no additional fatalities were reported among overseas Filipinos, which means the death toll remains at 862.

The Middle East and Africa are still the regions with the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths among Filipinos abroad, with 7662, 4665, and 553, respectively.

The Americas have the least COVID-19 cases and recoveries, with 776 and 524, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region has the least COVID-19 deaths among Filipinos abroad so far, with 21.

“The DFA continues to keep track of the status of overseas Filipinos and stands ready to assist and facilitate repatriations, whenever possible,” the department said.

The DFA said over 300,000 Filipinos have been repatriated since February, the start of repatriation efforts amid the COVID-19 pandemic.