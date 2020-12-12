419 more Filipinos abroad recover from COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Over 400 more Filipinos abroad have recovered from COVID-19.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said the 419 new recoveries pushed the COVID-19 recovery total among overseas Filipinos to 7997.

Over 500, or 591, new cases, however, also pushed the total COVID-19 cases to 12,290.

Thirteen additional deaths led to an increase in the death toll to 860.

“The reported increases are due to belated reports in one country in Asia and the Pacific,” the department said.

Based on DFA data, the Middle East and Africa are still the regions with the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths among overseas Filipinos, with 7547, 4664, and 553, respectively.

The Americas have the least COVID-19 cases and recoveries so far, with 769 and 521, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region has the least COVID-19 deaths among Filipinos abroad, with 21.

The department has said it has repatriated over 200,000 Filipinos abroad since the start of repatriation efforts in February amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The DFA personnel in our Foreign Service Posts remain steadfast in partnering with local health authorities and agencies to ensure Filipinos’ awareness of and adherence to preventive measures against the COVID-19 pandemic, and commit to tirelessly attending to the needs of our people affected by this pandemic, whenever possible,” the DFA said.