4 more PNP personnel test positive for COVID-19, total cases climb to 281

(Eagle News) – The Philippine National Police (PNP) reported four new cases of COVID-19 among its personnel, bringing the total number to 281 as of Tuesday, May 26.

In a statement, PNP Health Service (PNP-HS) Director Herminio Tadeo Jr. said there are 160 active COVID-19 cases among PNP personnel as of Tuesday.

Likewise, 739 have been categorized as probable persons under investigation (PUIs), while 594 were recommended as suspected PUIs by the PNP-HS.

“1890 personnel which includes 1059 Probable PUIs, 831 Suspected PUIs have completed self or home quarantine”, the PNP statement said.

Of the PUIs, 32 are quarantined at the NHQ PNP COVID-19 Patient Care Center, 22 at the Taekwondo Quarantine Facility, and five at the Gymnasium Quarantine Facility.

Based on latest PNP data, 117 police personnel have recovered from COVID-19, while four have died.

— PNP opens first COVID-19 testing facility —

The PNP launched on Tuesday, May 26 its first COVID-19 RT-PCR testing facility at the PNP Crime Laboratory in Camp Crame, Quezon City.

PNP Chief Archie Gamboa said in a statement that the facility will operate on a limited capacity, with 150 confirmatory tests per day.

The testing facility will be manned by 13 personnel from the PNP Crime Laboratory and PNPHS.

A mobile swabbing hub will also be opened at the headquarters of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) in Taguig City.

Eagle News Service