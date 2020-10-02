4 more COVID-19 recoveries among Filipinos abroad push recovery total to 6,749

(Eagle News)–Four more COVID-19 recoveries have been reported among overseas Filipinos recently, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

According to the DFA, with the additional recoveries as of Friday afternoon, the total number of recoveries among overseas Filipinos rose to 6749.

Five new COVID-19 cases, however, were reported, pushing the tally to 10544.

The Middle East and Africa still had the most cases, with 7100, followed by the Asia Pacific region with 1435, Europe with 1199, and the Americas with 810.

The DFA said the number of countries with COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos rose to 79 following a report from another country in Africa.

No additional death was reported, which means the death toll remains at 793.

“The DFA personnel in our foreign service posts remain steadfast in partnering with local health authorities and agencies to ensure Filipinos’ awareness and adherence of preventive measures against the COVID-19 pandemic and commit to tirelessly attending to the needs of our people affected by this pandemic, whenever possible,” the DFA said.