4 areas under Signal No. 1 as TS “Auring” remains almost stationary over the Philippine Sea

(Eagle News) — Four areas are under Signal No. 1 as Tropical Storm “Auring” remained almost stationary over the Philippine Sea east of Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said under the tropical cyclone wind signal are Davao Oriental, the eastern portion of Davao de Oro (Pantukan, Maragusan, New Bataan, Compostela, Monkayo), the southeastern portion of Agusan del Sur (San Francisco, Rosario, Bunawan, Trento, Santa Josefa), and the southern portion of Surigao del Sur (Bayabas, Cagwait, Marihatag, San Agustin, Lianga, Barobo, Tagbina, Hinatuan, Bislig City, Lingig).

So far, “Auring” was located 95 km east southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, packing maximum sustained winds of 75 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 90 kph.

It is expected to move generally westward or west-southwestward slowly over the next 24 hours before turning northwestward tomorrow morning while accelerating, and is forecast to make landfall over the eastern coast of Caraga Region on Sunday.

Today through tomorrow early morning, PAGASA said light to moderate with at times heavy rainshowers over Caraga, Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro, and Davao del Norte.

Tomorrow early morning through Sunday early morning, the weather bureau said moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are expected over Caraga Region, Davao Oriental, and Davao de Oro, while moderate to heavy rains are expected over Eastern Visayas, Misamis Oriental, Camiguin, Bukidnon, and Davao del Norte.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains will prevail over the rest of Visayas, the rest of Northern Mindanao, Albay, Sorsogon, Catanduanes, Masbate, Lanao del Sur, Cotabato, and Davao City.

PAGASA said the surge of the northeast monsoon is already bringing strong breeze to near-gale conditions with occasionally higher gusts over Northern Luzon and the eastern sections of Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao. especially in coastal and mountainous areas.

“However, strong breeze to near-gale conditions directly associated with “Auring” will likely begin to prevail over the wind signal areas on Saturday at the earliest,” PAGASA said.