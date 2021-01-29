4.9-magnitude quake hits Occidental Mindoro

(Eagle News) — A 4.9-magnitude earthquake struck Occidental Mindoro on Friday, Jan. 29.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake, which had its epicenter 22 kilometers northwest of Paluan, struck at 1:12 p.m.
It had a depth of nine kilometers.
The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:
Reported Intensities:
Intensity III – Paluan, Looc, and Lubang, Occidental Mindoro
Intensity II – City of Manila; Malabon City; Pasig City
Intensity I – Quezon City
Instrumental Intensities:
Intensity II – Calatagan, Batangas; Tagaytay City
Intensity I – Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro; Carmona, Cavite; Muntinlupa City
No damage to property was reported but aftershocks were expected.