4.9-magnitude quake hits Occidental Mindoro

(Eagle News) — A 4.9-magnitude earthquake struck Occidental Mindoro on Friday, Jan. 29.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake, which had its epicenter 22 kilometers northwest of Paluan, struck at 1:12 p.m.

It had a depth of nine kilometers.

The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:

Reported Intensities:

Intensity III – Paluan, Looc, and Lubang, Occidental Mindoro

Intensity II – City of Manila; Malabon City; Pasig City

Intensity I – Quezon City

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity II – Calatagan, Batangas; Tagaytay City

Intensity I – Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro; Carmona, Cavite; Muntinlupa City

No damage to property was reported but aftershocks were expected.