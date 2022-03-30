4.9-magnitude earthquake strikes off Zambales early Wednesday

(Eagle News) — A 4.9-magnitude earthquake struck off Zambales early Wednesday, March 30.
According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, the quake struck at 2:55 a.m.
Its epicenter was 49 kilometers southwest of Cabangan.
The depth of focus was 10 kilometers.
The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:
Reported Intensities:
Intensity III – Botolan, Palauig, Castillejos, San Felipe and San Narciso, Zambales
Intensity II – San Marcelino, Zambales
Instrumental Intensity: