4.9-magnitude earthquake strikes off Zambales early Wednesday

(Eagle News) — A 4.9-magnitude earthquake struck off Zambales early Wednesday, March 30.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, the quake struck at 2:55 a.m.

Its epicenter was 49 kilometers southwest of Cabangan.

The depth of focus was 10 kilometers.

The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:

Reported Intensities:

Intensity III – Botolan, Palauig, Castillejos, San Felipe and San Narciso, Zambales

Intensity II – San Marcelino, Zambales

Instrumental Intensity: