4.9-magnitude earthquake strikes off Cagayan early Tuesday, Sept. 12

(Eagle News) — A 4.9-magnitude earthquake struck off Cagayan early Tuesday, Sept. 12.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake hit at 1:30 a.m.
The epicenter was 21 kilometers northwest of Dalupiri Island.
The depth of focus was 10 kilometers.
The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:
Intensities:
Intensity V – Calayan, Cagayan
Intensity IV – Pagudpud and Bangui, Ilocos Norte
Intensity III – Burgos and Pasuquin, Ilocos Norte
Instrumental Intensities:
Intensity II – City of Laoag, Ilocos Norte
Intensity I – Aparri, Cagayan
No damage to property nor aftershocks were reported.