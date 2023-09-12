4.9-magnitude earthquake strikes off Cagayan early Tuesday, Sept. 12

(Eagle News) — A 4.9-magnitude earthquake struck off Cagayan early Tuesday, Sept. 12.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake hit at 1:30 a.m.

The epicenter was 21 kilometers northwest of Dalupiri Island.

The depth of focus was 10 kilometers.

The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:

Intensities:

Intensity V – Calayan, Cagayan

Intensity IV – Pagudpud and Bangui, Ilocos Norte

Intensity III – Burgos and Pasuquin, Ilocos Norte

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity II – City of Laoag, Ilocos Norte

Intensity I – Aparri, Cagayan

No damage to property nor aftershocks were reported.