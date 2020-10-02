4.8-magnitude quake strikes off Pangasinan

(Eagle News) — A 4.8-magnitude earthquake struck off Pangasinan on Friday, Oct. 2.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake, which struck at 2:56 p.m., had its epicenter 19 kilometers northwest of Infanta.

It had a depth of 24 kilometers, and was tectonic in origin.

The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:

Intensities:

Intensity IV – Infanta, and, Alaminos City, Pangasinan

Intensity III – Masinloc, and, Sta. Cruz, Zambales; Baguio City; Laoac, and, Lingayen, Pangasinan

Intensity II – Villasis, Pangasinan; Caba, La Union

Instrumental Intensity:

Intensity III – Dagupan City, Pangasinan

No damage to property nor aftershocks were reported.