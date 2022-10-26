4.8-magnitude quake strikes Ilocos Norte early Wednesday, Oct. 26

(Eagle News) — A 4.8-magnitude earthquake struck Ilocos Norte early Wednesday, Oct. 26.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, the quake hit at 5:39 a.m.

It had an epicenter of 11 kilometers northeast of Nueva Era.

The depth of focus was one kilometer.

The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:

Reported Intensities:

Intensity III- Laoag City, San Nicolas, and Pinili, Ilocos Norte

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity II – Bangued, Abra; Pasuquin and Laoag City, Ilocos Norte; Vigan City, Ilocos Sur;

Intensity I – Peñablanca and Gonzaga, Cagayan

No damage to property nor aftershocks were reported.