4.8-magnitude quake strikes Ilocos Norte early Wednesday, Oct. 26

(Eagle News) — A 4.8-magnitude earthquake struck Ilocos Norte early Wednesday, Oct. 26.
According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, the quake hit at 5:39 a.m.
It had an epicenter of 11 kilometers northeast of Nueva Era.
The depth of focus was one kilometer.
The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:
Reported Intensities:
Intensity III- Laoag City, San Nicolas, and Pinili, Ilocos Norte
Instrumental Intensities:
Intensity II – Bangued, Abra; Pasuquin and Laoag City, Ilocos Norte; Vigan City, Ilocos Sur;
Intensity I – Peñablanca and Gonzaga, Cagayan
No damage to property nor aftershocks were reported.