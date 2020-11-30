4.8-magnitude quake hits Masbate

(Eagle News) — A 4.8-magnitude earthquake struck Masbate early Monday, Nov. 30.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake, which hit at 4:23 a.m., had its epicenter 11 kilometers southeast of Cataingan.

It had a depth of 16 kilometers.

The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:

Intensity III – Masbate City

Intensity II – Irosin and Magallanes, Sorsogon

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity II – Legaspi City

Intensity I – Naval, Biliran; Palo, Leyte; Roxas City

No damage to property nor aftershocks were reported.