4.8-magnitude quake hits Masbate

(Eagle News) — A 4.8-magnitude earthquake struck Masbate early Monday, Nov. 30.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake, which hit at 4:23 a.m., had its epicenter 11 kilometers southeast of Cataingan.
It had a depth of 16 kilometers.
The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:
Intensity III – Masbate City
Intensity II – Irosin and Magallanes, Sorsogon
Instrumental Intensities:
Intensity III – Masbate City
Intensity II – Legaspi City
Intensity I – Naval, Biliran; Palo, Leyte; Roxas City
No damage to property nor aftershocks were reported.