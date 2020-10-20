Agila Pilipinas, Featured News

4.8-magnitude quake hits Biliran early Tuesday

Posted by Kaye Fe on

(Eagle News)–A 4.8-magnitude earthquake struck Biliran early Tuesday, October 20.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake, which hit at 3:32 a.m., had its epicenter seven kilometers southwest of Kawayan.

It had a depth of 10 kilometers and was tectonic in origin.

The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:

Reported Intensities:
Intensity V – Kawayan and Almeria, Biliran
Intensity IV – Naval, Cabucgyan and Biliran, Biliran; Calubian, Tabango, Capoocan and Leyte, Leyte
Intensity III – Carigara, Kananga, Palompon, Batbangon and Barugo, Leyte
Intensity II – Alangalang and Pastrana, Leyte; Catbalogan and Pagsanghan, Samar; Tacloban City

Instrumental Intensity:
Intensity V – Naval, Biliran

No damage to property nor aftershocks were reported.

