4.8-magnitude quake hits Biliran early Tuesday

(Eagle News)–A 4.8-magnitude earthquake struck Biliran early Tuesday, October 20.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake, which hit at 3:32 a.m., had its epicenter seven kilometers southwest of Kawayan.
It had a depth of 10 kilometers and was tectonic in origin.
The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:
Reported Intensities:
Intensity V – Kawayan and Almeria, Biliran
Intensity IV – Naval, Cabucgyan and Biliran, Biliran; Calubian, Tabango, Capoocan and Leyte, Leyte
Intensity III – Carigara, Kananga, Palompon, Batbangon and Barugo, Leyte
Intensity II – Alangalang and Pastrana, Leyte; Catbalogan and Pagsanghan, Samar; Tacloban City
Instrumental Intensity:
Intensity V – Naval, Biliran
No damage to property nor aftershocks were reported.