4.8-magnitude earthquake strikes Ilocos Sur

(Eagle News)–A 4.8-magnitude earthquake struck Ilocos Sur on Friday, July 29.

The earthquake struck at 9:38 p.m., days after a magnitude 7.0 earthquake hit Abra.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the earthquake’s epicenter was five kilometers southeast of Magsingal.

The depth of focus was eight kilometers.

The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:

Intensity

Intensity IV – Bangued, Abra; Bantay, Ilocos Sur

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity III – Vigan City and Sinait, Ilocos Sur;

Intensity II – Pasuquin and Laoag City, Ilocos Norte

No damage to property nor aftershocks were reported.