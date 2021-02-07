4.8-magnitude earthquake hits Davao del Sur

(Eagle News) — A 4.8-magnitude earthquake struck off Davao del Sur on Sunday, Feb. 7.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake, which struck at 7:28 a.m., had its epicenter six kilometers northwest of Magsaysay.

It had a depth of 20 kilometers.

The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:

Reported Intensities: Intensity IV – Makilala, Cotabato Intensity III – Kiblawan, Davao Del Sur; Davao City; Kidapawan City and Tulunan, Cotabato; Columbio, Sultan Kudarat Intensity II – Banisilan and Arakan , Cotabato; Cotabato City; Koronadal City and Surallah, South Cotabato; Tacurong and Lutayan, Sultan Kudarat