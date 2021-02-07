4.8-magnitude earthquake hits Davao del Sur

(Eagle News) — A 4.8-magnitude earthquake struck off Davao del Sur on Sunday, Feb. 7.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake, which struck at 7:28 a.m., had its epicenter six kilometers northwest of Magsaysay.
It had a depth of 20 kilometers.
The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:
Reported Intensities:
Intensity IV – Makilala, Cotabato
Intensity III – Kiblawan, Davao Del Sur; Davao City; Kidapawan City and Tulunan, Cotabato; Columbio, Sultan Kudarat
Intensity II – Banisilan and Arakan , Cotabato; Cotabato City; Koronadal City and Surallah, South Cotabato; Tacurong and Lutayan, Sultan Kudarat
Instrumental Intensities:
Intensity IV – Kidapawan City, Cotabato
Intensity II – Alabel, Sarangani
Intensity I – Kiamba, Sarangani; General Santos CityNo damage to property nor aftershocks were expected.