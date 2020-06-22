4.7-magnitude quake hits Negros Occidental early today; Intensity IV felt in La Carlota

(Eagle News)–A 4.7-magnitude earthquake struck Negros Occidental early Monday, June 22.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake, which hit at 2:06 a.m., had its epicenter 16 kilometers northeast of La Carlota.

It had a depth of 10 kilometers.

The following intensities and instrumental intensities were recorded:

Intensities

Intensity IV – La Carlota City, Negros Occidental

Intensity III – Bago City, Negros Occidental; Bacolod City

Intensity II – Canlaon City, Negros Oriental

Instrumental Intensities

Intensity IV – La Carlota City, Negros Occidental

Intensity III – Bago City, Negros Occidental; Bacolod City

Intensity I – Iloilo City

No damage to property nor aftershocks were recorded.

PHIVOLCS said this was among 136 earthquakes recorded at Kanlaon volcano in the past 24 hours.

PHIVOLCS is monitoring the volcano, which remains on alert level 1.