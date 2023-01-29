4.7-magnitude earthquake strikes off Davao Occidental

(Eagle News)–A 4.7-magnitude earthquake struck off Davao Occidental on Sunday, Jan. 29.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake hit at 12:23 p.m.

The epicenter was 18 kilometers southwest of Sarangani.

The depth of focus was 32 kilometers.

The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:

Intensities:

Intensity III – General Santos City

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity III – Glan, Sarangani; T’Boli, General Santos City, South Cotabato

Intensity II – Talakag, Bukidnon; Don Marcelino, Davao Occidental; Malapatan, Maitum, Sarangani; Santo Nino, Tupi, South Cotabato

Intensity I – Alamada, Cotabato; Koronadal City, South Cotabato

No damage to property nor aftershocks were reported.