4.5-magnitude quake hits Surigao del Sur

(Eagle News)–A 4.5-magnitude earthquake struck off Surigao del Sur on Monday, Jan. 15.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake that hit 29 kilometers northeast of Hinatuan at 7:30 p.m. was an aftershock of the 7.4-magnitude earthquake that struck the province’s waters on December 2.

The following instrumental intensities were reported:

Instrumental Intensity:

Intensity II – City of Bislig, Surigao del Sur

Intensity I – City of Tandag, Surigao del Sur



No damage to property nor aftershocks were reported.