4.5-magnitude quake hits Sultan Kudarat

(Eagle News)-A 4.5-magnitude earthquake struck Sultan Kudarat on Thursday,Dec. 19.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake, of tectonic origin, hit 7 kilometers northeast of Lutayan at 6:11 p.m.
Depth of focus was 33 kilometers.
The following intensity and instrumental intensities were recorded:
Intensity
Intensity II – Kidapawan City
Instrumental Intensities:
Intensity II – Kidapawan City; Koronadal City; Malungon, Sarangani
Intensity I – Alabel, Sarangani
No damage to property nor aftershocks were recorded.