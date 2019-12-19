4.5-magnitude quake hits Sultan Kudarat

(Eagle News)-A 4.5-magnitude earthquake struck Sultan Kudarat on Thursday,Dec. 19.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake, of tectonic origin, hit 7 kilometers northeast of Lutayan at 6:11 p.m.

Depth of focus was 33 kilometers.

The following intensity and instrumental intensities were recorded:

Intensity

Intensity II – Kidapawan City

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity II – Kidapawan City; Koronadal City; Malungon, Sarangani

Intensity I – Alabel, Sarangani

No damage to property nor aftershocks were recorded.