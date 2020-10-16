4.5-magnitude quake hits Iloilo

(Eagle News)–A 4.5-magnitude earthquake struck off Iloilo on Friday, Oct. 16.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake, which struck at 8:27 a.m., had its epicenter 14 kilometers southwest of San Joaquin.
It had a depth of six kilometers.
The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:
Intensities
Intensity IV – Miagao, Iloilo
Intensity III – Anini-y and Hamtic, Antique
Instrumental Intensity:
Intensity III – Anini-y, Antique
Intensity II – Bago City and Sipalay City, Negros Occidental; San Jose de Buenavista, Antique
Intensity I – Iloilo City; Valderrama, Antique
No damage to property nor aftershocks were reported.