4.5-magnitude quake hits Iloilo

(Eagle News)–A 4.5-magnitude earthquake struck off Iloilo on Friday, Oct. 16.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake, which struck at 8:27 a.m., had its epicenter 14 kilometers southwest of San Joaquin.

It had a depth of six kilometers.

The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:

Intensities

Intensity IV – Miagao, Iloilo

Intensity III – Anini-y and Hamtic, Antique

Instrumental Intensity:

Intensity III – Anini-y, Antique

Intensity II – Bago City and Sipalay City, Negros Occidental; San Jose de Buenavista, Antique

Intensity I – Iloilo City; Valderrama, Antique

No damage to property nor aftershocks were reported.