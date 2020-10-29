4.4-magnitude quake hits Batangas

(Eagle News) — A 4.4-magnitude earthquake struck off Batangas on Thursday, Oct. 29.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake, which hit at 3:23 p.m., had its epicenter 16 kilometers northwest of Mabini.
It had a depth of two kilometers.
The following intensities were reported:
Intensity II- Batangas City, Mabini, Talisay, San Luis, Batangas; Tagaytay City, Indang, Cavite
Intensity IV- Calatagan, Batangas
Intensity III- Tagaytay City
Intensity II- Bacoor City, Cavite; Muntinlupa City
No damage to property nor aftershocks were recorded.