4.4-magnitude earthquake strikes Ilocos Sur

(Eagle News) — A 4.4-magnitude earthquake struck Ilocos Sur on Friday, May 12.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake hit at 10:38 a.m.

The epicenter was eight kilometers southeast of Burgos.

The depth of focus was one kilometer.

The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:

Intensities:

Intensity V – Burgos, and City of Vigan, Ilocos Sur

Intensity IV – Alilem, Cervantes, Gregorio Del Pilar, Galimuyod, Lidlidda, Banayoyo, Bantay, Caoayan, Quirino, Salcedo, San Emilio, Sigay, Nagbukel, and Suyo, Ilocos Sur; Lacub, Luba, Bucay, and Licuan-Baay, Abra

Intensity III – San Esteban, San Ildefonso, San Juan, San Vicente, and Santa, Ilocos Sur; Badoc, Ilocos Norte; Besao, Mountain Province; Bangued, San Isidro, Villaviciosa, Dolores, Lagayan, Daguioman, San Juan, Boliney, Tineg, and Bucloc, Abra

Intensity II – Nueva Era, Ilocos Norte; Sinait, Candon City, Narvacan, Cabugao, Magsingal, Santa Catalina, Santa Cruz, Santa Lucia, and Santa Maria, Ilocos Sur

Intensity I – Tagudin, Ilocos Sur; City of Batac, and Pinili, Ilocos Norte

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity IV – City of Vigan, Ilocos Sur

Intensity III – Bangued, Abra; Narvacan, Ilocos Sur

Intensity II – City of Candon, Ilocos Sur

Intensity I – Pasuquin, and City of Batac, Ilocos Norte; Bangar, La Union

Damage to property is expected, while aftershocks are not.