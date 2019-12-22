4.3-magnitude quake hits Sarangani

(Eagle News)-A 4.3-magnitude earthquake struck Sarangani on Sunday, Dec. 22.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake, of tectonic origin, hit 15 kilometers northwest of Malungon (Sarangani) at 5:28 a.m.

Depth of focus was 34 kilometers.

The following intensities and instrumental intensities were recorded:

Intensities:

Intensity III – Digos City

Intensity II – Davao City; General Santos City; Koronadal City; Tampakan, South Cotabato

Instrumental intensities:

Intensity V – Malungon, Sarangani

Intensity IV – Tupi, Sarangani

Intensity III – Koronadal City; Alabel, Sarangani; Kidapawan City

Intensity II – Davao City; General Santos City; Kiamba, Sarangani

No damage to property nor aftershocks were recorded.